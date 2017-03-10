County's new bookmobile hits the road in April
Photograph courtesy of the Santa Clara County Library District SCCLDA a a s New Bookmobile, wrapped in a hard to miss whimsical design, features an assortment of diverse characters and an inviting message in English and Spanish. Starting next month, Santa Clara County Library District's new bookmobile will start delivering materials twice a month to 45 different locations throughout the county, including Scribbles & Giggles Day Health and the Saratoga Retirement Community and Fellowship Plaza.
