City weeds out confusion, waives fees

City weeds out confusion, waives fees

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The weed list shrunk. Last week, Saratoga City Council approved amendments to the Weed Abatement Program, a move that included rooting out properties incorrectly listed as noncompliant that caused an uproar at a January hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Logic 101 26
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
News Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08) Mar 3 Swish 161
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Sep '16 Callme TRUMP 284
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC