Assistance League fashion show benefi...

Assistance League fashion show benefits children, moms and seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Photograph by George Sakkestad Assistance League members Robin Lepold, left, and Judy Levine show off travel wear apparel they will be modeling in the upcoming April 22 "Passport to Fashion" show that benefits the Assistance League of Los Gatos-Saratoga. The fashions are from Stuart's Apparel by Nellie K. Inc. of Los Altos and will be featured during the travel-themed event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Apr 4 Bigdick Obama 29
News San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan... Mar 31 Ayla 2
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Mar 30 Walter White 3
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at April 06 at 4:15PM PDT

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC