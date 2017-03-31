Assistance League fashion show benefits children, moms and seniors

Photograph by George Sakkestad Assistance League members Robin Lepold, left, and Judy Levine show off travel wear apparel they will be modeling in the upcoming April 22 "Passport to Fashion" show that benefits the Assistance League of Los Gatos-Saratoga. The fashions are from Stuart's Apparel by Nellie K. Inc. of Los Altos and will be featured during the travel-themed event.

