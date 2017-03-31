Assistance League fashion show benefits children, moms and seniors
Photograph by George Sakkestad Assistance League members Robin Lepold, left, and Judy Levine show off travel wear apparel they will be modeling in the upcoming April 22 "Passport to Fashion" show that benefits the Assistance League of Los Gatos-Saratoga. The fashions are from Stuart's Apparel by Nellie K. Inc. of Los Altos and will be featured during the travel-themed event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Apr 4
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|Mar 31
|Ayla
|2
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Mar 30
|Walter White
|3
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC