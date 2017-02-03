Walden West molester: 'Papa Bear' pleads to camper abuse, child porn

A former night monitor at the popular Walden West science camp has pleaded to over a dozen felony charges that he sexually abused two campers and distributed child pornography, in a case that evoked broad criticism over how parents were belatedly alerted to the danger lurking around their children. Edgar Covarrubias, 27, a former employee at Walden West Science Camp in Saratoga, was arrested May 7 after investigators found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his computer and phone, police said.

