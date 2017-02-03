Saratoga style briefs: Celebrity chef to offer cooking demonstration
Master Chef Martin Yan will host a free Chinese cooking demonstration at the Saratoga Library. Yan will share preparation and cooking techniques with hints, and discuss common ingredients and seasonings to use in different dishes.
