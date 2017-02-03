Saratoga: Public art discussion centers on Peck benches
Photograph by George Sakkestad Former Saratoga mayor Jerry Smith recently spoke at the Montalvo Arts Center about his past sculpting work and statues of Willys and Betty Peck that he will sculpt. About half of the $70,000 needed to sculpt likenesses of Willys and Betty Peck in bronze has been raised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saratoga News.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC