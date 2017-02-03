Saratoga: Public art discussion cente...

Saratoga: Public art discussion centers on Peck benches

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Saratoga News

Photograph by George Sakkestad Former Saratoga mayor Jerry Smith recently spoke at the Montalvo Arts Center about his past sculpting work and statues of Willys and Betty Peck that he will sculpt. About half of the $70,000 needed to sculpt likenesses of Willys and Betty Peck in bronze has been raised.

