Saratoga news briefs: City seeking ap...

Saratoga news briefs: City seeking applications for two commissions

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The city of Saratoga is accepting applications for vacancies on the planning commission and youth commission. There are two vacancies on the planning commission and six on the youth commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC