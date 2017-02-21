Moody Blues to celebrate 50th anniver...

Moody Blues to celebrate 50th anniversary of "Days of Future Passed" on new North American tour

This November will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of The Moody Blues ' symphonic-rock masterpiece Days of Future Passed , and to celebrate the milestone the veteran British band will mount a North American tour during which they will perform the classic album in its entirety. The "Days of Future Passed -- 50th Anniversary" trek will kick off June 3 in Rancho Mirage, California, and is plotted out through a July 23 concert in Atlanta.

