Moody Blues to celebrate 50th anniversary of "Days of Future Passed" on new North American tour
This November will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of The Moody Blues ' symphonic-rock masterpiece Days of Future Passed , and to celebrate the milestone the veteran British band will mount a North American tour during which they will perform the classic album in its entirety. The "Days of Future Passed -- 50th Anniversary" trek will kick off June 3 in Rancho Mirage, California, and is plotted out through a July 23 concert in Atlanta.
