Local artists bring 'Visions of Yosem...

Local artists bring 'Visions of Yosemite' to Saratoga

Thursday Feb 23

Photograph by George Sakkestad Saratoga resident Kay Duffy and her daughter Judy Duffy will be showing their art A a A"Visions of YosemiteA a A at the Aegis Gallery in Saratoga February 28 -March 26. The window of time to catch it is narrow, but for the hordes of photographers who plan a visit to Yosemite National Park each February to witness the setting sun cast a dreamy golden glow on the cascading waters of Horsetail Fall, the hassle of getting there is well worth the effort. Standing in the crowd last year were two local artists, one with a paintbrush in her hand and the other with a camera feverishly snapping away.

