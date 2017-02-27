King Crimson Has FOUR Drummers Now, They're Working On New Music For April Release [News]

It would seem that having three drummers wasn't enough for King Crimson, as the prog fathers have added another skin basher to their lineup - Mr. Bill Rieflin, who has returned from his KC sabbatical and will now join the four-headed drumming brigade alongside Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto, and Jeremy Stacey. : "Existing repertoire will be re-calibrated for the about-to-be-becoming King Crimson Double Quartet Formation.

