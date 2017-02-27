King Crimson Has FOUR Drummers Now, T...

King Crimson Has FOUR Drummers Now, They're Working On New Music For April Release [News]

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

It would seem that having three drummers wasn't enough for King Crimson, as the prog fathers have added another skin basher to their lineup - Mr. Bill Rieflin, who has returned from his KC sabbatical and will now join the four-headed drumming brigade alongside Gavin Harrison, Pat Mastelotto, and Jeremy Stacey. : "Existing repertoire will be re-calibrated for the about-to-be-becoming King Crimson Double Quartet Formation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... 5 hr Hate Apple 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Sep '16 Callme TRUMP 284
Do any girls wanna be naked with me on skype? (Mar '16) Apr '16 Hellary Cliton 9
News Roadshow: Gas under $2 a gallon gas reaches Bay... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Solarman 1
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,230,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC