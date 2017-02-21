Garbage Detail Autobiographical Coffee Table Book

Garbage will recount their career in a new autobiographical coffee table book, This Is the Noise That Keeps Me Awake , out July 4th via Akashic Books. The book, written by journalist and former Rolling Stone contributor Jason Cohen , will also include original pieces from all four members of Garbage - Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker - plus an array of never-before-seen photographs.

