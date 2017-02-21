Garbage Announces Coffee Table Book 'This Is The Noise That Keeps Me Awake'
Garbage announced THIS IS THE NOISE THAT KEEPS ME AWAKE, an autobiographical coffee table book due out July 4, 2017 via Akashic Books. Now, for the first time, the band's four members tell the story of their incredible journey in their own words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Tue
|tewpeigh
|59
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Callme TRUMP
|284
|Do any girls wanna be naked with me on skype? (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|Hellary Cliton
|9
|Roadshow: Gas under $2 a gallon gas reaches Bay... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC