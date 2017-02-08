Blondie and Garbage to Co-Headline 'R...

Blondie and Garbage to Co-Headline 'Rage and Rapture' Tour This Summer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Blondie & Garbage today announced a co-headline North American tour that will kick off on July 5th in Saratoga, CA and wrap on August 12th in Dallas, TX. John Doe & Exene Cervenka will provide support on the first leg of the tour and Deap Vally for the second leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan '17 Local 1
allentown ny inbred (Mar '09) Sep '16 Callme TRUMP 284
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC