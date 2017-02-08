Blondie and Garbage to Co-Headline 'Rage and Rapture' Tour This Summer
Blondie & Garbage today announced a co-headline North American tour that will kick off on July 5th in Saratoga, CA and wrap on August 12th in Dallas, TX. John Doe & Exene Cervenka will provide support on the first leg of the tour and Deap Vally for the second leg.
