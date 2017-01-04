Woman hit and killed by charter bus i...

Woman hit and killed by charter bus in Saratoga

Wednesday Jan 4

A woman was killed Tuesday evening at West Valley College in Saratoga when she was struck by a charter bus, according to the community college officials. The bus was traveling south on Fruitvale Avenue and turning onto Athletics Way, near the southwest corner of West Valley College, when it struck her, officials said.

