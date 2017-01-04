Woman hit and killed by charter bus in Saratoga
A woman was killed Tuesday evening at West Valley College in Saratoga when she was struck by a charter bus, according to the community college officials. The bus was traveling south on Fruitvale Avenue and turning onto Athletics Way, near the southwest corner of West Valley College, when it struck her, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Ricoh Keenai photo management system launches w...
|Dec '16
|sunrisesunset
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC