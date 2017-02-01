Thursday morning Santa Cruz County co...

Thursday morning Santa Cruz County commute information

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Soquel San Jose Road: .10 mile north of Olsen Road at Mile Post Marker 5.4 / Road Slip Out / One Lane Impacted / Stop Signs in Place SANTA CRUZ >> Although the tail end of the rain is passing through Santa Cruz County this morning, Highway 17 is relatively clear and moving in both directions as of 6:30 a.m. The southbound landslide near the Cats Restaurant outside Los Gatos continues to bottleneck traffic to one lane in that direction, but the Silicon Valley commute for Santa Cruz County residents looks relatively good. Highway 9 is closed on the Saratoga side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saratoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec '16 Daria 1
See all Saratoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saratoga Forum Now

Saratoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saratoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Saratoga, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC