Thursday morning Santa Cruz County commute information

Soquel San Jose Road: .10 mile north of Olsen Road at Mile Post Marker 5.4 / Road Slip Out / One Lane Impacted / Stop Signs in Place SANTA CRUZ >> Although the tail end of the rain is passing through Santa Cruz County this morning, Highway 17 is relatively clear and moving in both directions as of 6:30 a.m. The southbound landslide near the Cats Restaurant outside Los Gatos continues to bottleneck traffic to one lane in that direction, but the Silicon Valley commute for Santa Cruz County residents looks relatively good. Highway 9 is closed on the Saratoga side.

