Saratoga: Rotary Club builds partnership with Brazilians
Rotary Clubs from Saratoga and a small town in Sao Paulo, Brazil, joined forces to improve conditions for residents of the South American town, and forged a lasting partnership in the process. A group from Caconde, Sao Paulo, recently visited Saratoga as part of an exchange between the two cities' Rotary clubs.
