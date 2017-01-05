Saratoga: Montalvo historian to offer...

Saratoga: Montalvo historian to offer docent training program

Montalvo is looking for volunteers who want to learn about the history of the grounds and teach others through docent-led tours. Participants in an upcoming month-long training program will learn about Montalvo's history from historian Jane Goldbach.

