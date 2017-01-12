Saratoga: Masked men sought after takeover bank robbery

Local authorities and the FBI are searching for two masked men who held up an entire Wells Fargo branch at gunpoint in a takeover-style robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance images show the two men, dressed all in black with hoods over their heads and their faces covered, ransacking teller drawers while employees and patrons alike crouched on the ground.

