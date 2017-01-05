Saratoga: City Council declares weeds a public nuisance, sets public hearing
The Saratoga City Council passed a resolution declaring hazardous vegetation a public nuisance and set a Jan. 18 public hearing for comment. The Santa Clara County Department of Agriculture Weed Abatement Program, which serves several cities including Saratoga, works to prevent fire hazards posed by vegetative growth and the accumulation of combustible materials.
