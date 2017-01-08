Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies looking for missing man at risk
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help Sunday afternoon to locate a missing Saratoga man. De Oliviera, who goes by the nickname "Clay", is considered at risk.
