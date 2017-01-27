Remembering Li Wen, gentleman editor
Li Wen, the founding business editor of China Daily, China's national English-language newspaper, died following a short illness in Saratoga, California, on Jan 13, less than three weeks shy of his 93rd birthday. Li was born on Feb 1, 1924, in Dali, Yunnan province.
