Remembering Li Wen, gentleman editor

58 min ago

Li Wen, the founding business editor of China Daily, China's national English-language newspaper, died following a short illness in Saratoga, California, on Jan 13, less than three weeks shy of his 93rd birthday. Li was born on Feb 1, 1924, in Dali, Yunnan province.

