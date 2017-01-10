Pizarro: Take a hike a " for Santa Clara County photo challenge

The bridge over Sanborn Creek at Sanborn County Park near Saratoga is one of the picture-worthy locations that's part of Santa Clara County Parks' #PixInParks Challenge, which started Jan. 9, 2017 and runs through Dec. 1. If your New Year's resolution was to get outdoors more - and you haven't already given up - the Santa Clara County Parks system has a great challenge for you in 2017. The #PixInParks Challenge, which started Monday, showcases seven hiking trails in the 28-park system that offer beautiful views of the valley.

