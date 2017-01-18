Los Gatos Rotary is crackin' crab for...

Los Gatos Rotary is crackin' crab for a cause

The Los Gatos Rotary Club's 16th annual all-you-can-eat Crabfest & Auction is just around the corner, only this year the "corner" is in Saratoga. The crabfest takes place at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 13601 Saratoga Ave. The change from St. Mary's in Los Gatos was due to a scheduling conflict.

