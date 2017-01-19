Los Gatos girls top 'Toga, then lose a pair
The Los Gatos girls hadn't lost two in a row over the first 13 games of the season-heck, they hadn't lost two at all. Just two days after beating Saratoga 57-39 to improve to 2-0 in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League season, the Wildcats lost a 51-48 Friday night heartbreaker to Gunn and on Monday they fell to Lincoln of San Francisco 50-48 in the Martin Luther King Showcase played at the City College of San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|12 hr
|Ron
|4
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Mon
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC