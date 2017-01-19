Los Gatos girls top 'Toga, then lose a pair

The Los Gatos girls hadn't lost two in a row over the first 13 games of the season-heck, they hadn't lost two at all. Just two days after beating Saratoga 57-39 to improve to 2-0 in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League season, the Wildcats lost a 51-48 Friday night heartbreaker to Gunn and on Monday they fell to Lincoln of San Francisco 50-48 in the Martin Luther King Showcase played at the City College of San Francisco.

