Driver Crashes Near Saratoga Fire Station, Rescued from Car

A driver on Saturday sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing just outside of a fire station in Saratoga, fire officials said. The single-vehicle collision occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the Saratoga Fire Station, according to fire officials.

