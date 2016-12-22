Winery Adventure: Saratoga's wine row

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Saratoga's Savannah-Channelle Vineyards tasting room is in a vintage 1912 redwood barn that was the original winery. Saratoga has become a wine destination, with eight urban wine-tasting spots all lined up within easy strolling distance and more just a hop away.

Saratoga, CA

