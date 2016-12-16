Suspects in Saratoga, Cupertino packa...

Suspects in Saratoga, Cupertino package thefts arrested

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Marcos Cruz, Amanda Matsuo, and James Maybin, were arrested in December on suspicion of stealing packages in Cupertino. A Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy on patrol in Saratoga observed a man hunched behind the wheel of a Honda drive slowly through a neighborhood.

