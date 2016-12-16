Suspects in Saratoga, Cupertino package thefts arrested
Marcos Cruz, Amanda Matsuo, and James Maybin, were arrested in December on suspicion of stealing packages in Cupertino. A Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy on patrol in Saratoga observed a man hunched behind the wheel of a Honda drive slowly through a neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Dick Daily
|4
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 20
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Ricoh Keenai photo management system launches w...
|Dec 7
|sunrisesunset
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Dec 5
|JEWMARK GAYBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC