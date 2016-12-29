Saratoga: Year in Review

The community saw a number of accomplishments in 2016-notably, ranking among the safest cities in the state despite an uptick in property crimes; garnering an improved rating on tobacco control policies; and being designated an age-friendly city. Saratoga once again topped a list of the safest cities in the state-this time ranking 16th on a list curated by consumer website Niche.com of the 100 safest suburbs to live in California-but the city continued to be plagued by residential burglaries and property thefts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.