Saratoga: Year in Review
The community saw a number of accomplishments in 2016-notably, ranking among the safest cities in the state despite an uptick in property crimes; garnering an improved rating on tobacco control policies; and being designated an age-friendly city. Saratoga once again topped a list of the safest cities in the state-this time ranking 16th on a list curated by consumer website Niche.com of the 100 safest suburbs to live in California-but the city continued to be plagued by residential burglaries and property thefts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Mon
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Ricoh Keenai photo management system launches w...
|Dec 7
|sunrisesunset
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Dec 5
|JEWMARK GAYBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC