Saratoga: Take your Child to a book store day celebrates love of reading

Saratoga will be among the cities across the country to celebrate the sixth annual "Take your Child to a Bookstore Day" Dec. 3. The event was created by New York author and mom Jenny Milchman to celebrate bookstores and the love of reading, but Saratoga will be celebrating it for the first time this year with events hosted by Friends of the Saratoga Libraries. Families can visit the Friends Cafe Bookstore at the Saratoga Library as well as the Book Go-Round.

