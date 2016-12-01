Saratoga: Retired architect honored for contributions to city

Retired architect Warren Heid, who designed several buildings in Saratoga, was honored by the city council Nov. 16. Heid, who has lived in Saratoga since 1959, has designed many private homes and commercial and government buildings in the area. Several buildings and homes in Saratoga-the Horace Dodge residence, the First National Bank building which is now Wells Fargo, the Santa Clara County Fire Station on Cox Avenue, the St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Saratoga Avenue, the city's council chamber building and the Inn at Saratoga-have something in common: They were all designed by Warren Heid.

