Saratoga: Residents help revitalize wreaths lining Big Basin Way
A group of Saratoga residents volunteered to revamp holiday wreaths, which now line Big Basin Way. The wreaths, which were originally decorated eight years ago, were in need of updating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saratoga News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Ricoh Keenai photo management system launches w...
|Dec 7
|sunrisesunset
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Dec 5
|JEWMARK GAYBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC