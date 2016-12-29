Saratoga: Lo prioritizes public safet...

Saratoga: Lo prioritizes public safety, community pride in 2017

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Emily Lo, a city council member since 2010, will serve as mayor of Saratoga in 2017. Her main priorities for 2017 include focusing on public safety and creating a sense of identity and pride for Saratogans.

