Saratoga: Keeping your holidays safe

Monday Dec 19

As Christmas approaches, the City of Saratoga and Sheriff's Office are reminding people to keep their holidays theft and break-in free. People traveling and purchasing online should be cautious about thieves looking to steal their precious gifts, in some cases right off their porch.

