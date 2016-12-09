Saratoga: Federated church brings downtown to life in Christmas show
Saratoga Federated Church's "Christmas in the Village" tells the story of three characters' holiday experiences against the backdrop of Saratoga's downtown Village. A mother plans Christmas for her daughters away at college, a newspaper columnist grapples with being laid off and a young girl waits for a clueless young man to ask her to the Christmas formal.
