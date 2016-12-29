Los Gatos: Water, North 40 top news stories in 2016
The town presented a mixed bag of good and bad news in 2016. Some really good news came in June, when the Santa Clara Valley Water District cut water use restrictions from 30 to 20 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Ricoh Keenai photo management system launches w...
|Dec 7
|sunrisesunset
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Dec 5
|JEWMARK GAYBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC