Los Gatos, Saratoga: Get out the cookbook, it's time to retire
A cookbook? Really? Why in heaven's name would she give me a cookbook when she could have given me, oh I don't know, maybe an iPad, or a flat screen TV or even a couple of Warriors tickets a third row, center court? "Because you seem to have shown an interest in cooking lately," she explained. "And when you retire you can make dinner every night and have it waiting for me when I get home from work."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Gatos Weekly-Times.
Add your comments below
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Wed
|SBaer
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Tue
|Jay m25
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Ricoh Keenai photo management system launches w...
|Dec 7
|sunrisesunset
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Dec 5
|JEWMARK GAYBOOK
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saratoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC