Campbell, Cupertino students propose solution to save bee populations
Forest Hill Elementary School students Advik Gonugunta and Yash Chitambar presented their group project about the importance of maintaining local bee populations to the Campbell Union School District's board at a Nov. 17 meeting. Two students from the Campbell Union School District and two from the Cupertino Union School District have teamed up to spread awareness to cities and bee keeping associations about their solutions.
Saratoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 24
|Dick Daily
|4
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Verizon to withdraw the buyout deal of Yahoo!
|Dec 17
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 17
|MARKS LIEBOOK
|2
|Ricoh Keenai photo management system launches w...
|Dec 7
|sunrisesunset
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Dec 5
|JEWMARK GAYBOOK
|2
