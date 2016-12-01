briefs: New early education resource available to library users
The Santa Clara County Library District has launched a new online early education resource available for free for all parents, caregivers and educators with a county library card or access to a library. Ready Rosie, which provides early education tips, resources and insights, will help adults as they teach children new things.
