Volunteers clean up 7 beaches after Fourth of July in Sarasota Co.
SARASOTA CO., FL - Keep Sarasota County Beautiful had 170 pre-registered volunteers help clean up seven beaches on Wednesday morning. The annual Liberty Litter Cleanup kicked off this morning on Sarasota beaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|Jul 3
|Butch
|6
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|Jul 1
|REMAX Racism
|7
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jul 1
|trail of tears
|6
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|2
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|31
|work from home
|Jun 30
|Mchas999
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|Rabbittman
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC