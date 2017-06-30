Volunteers clean up 7 beaches after F...

Volunteers clean up 7 beaches after Fourth of July in Sarasota Co.

Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA CO., FL - Keep Sarasota County Beautiful had 170 pre-registered volunteers help clean up seven beaches on Wednesday morning. The annual Liberty Litter Cleanup kicked off this morning on Sarasota beaches.

