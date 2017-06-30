Visit Sarasota asks residents to invite friends and family to area...

A new marketing campaign by Visit Sarasota County encourages residents to tell their friends to come visit, with the help of word play and a customizable digital postcard. "You 'Ota Visit" - pronounced "oh-tuh" - is a play on the words "oughta" and "Sarasota," and is an effort to get residents to share their community with others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.