Valdosta's Hall inks deal with Orioles
The Wildcats LHP signed with the Baltimore Orioles organization Friday afternoon, three weeks after the club made him the 21st overall pick in the MLB Draft. The team did not release details of the signing bonus, but Jim Callis of MLB.com reports Hall signed over value slot for $3 million.
