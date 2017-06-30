USF Federal Credit Union acquires a S...

USF Federal Credit Union acquires a Sarasota-based credit union

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

USF Federal Credit Union is expanding into Sarasota and Manatee counties through a merger with a Sarasota-based credit union. Under the deal announced Wednesday, West Coast Federal Employees Credit Union, which has 2,540 members, are joining the Tampa-based USF FCU.

