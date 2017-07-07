U.S Pet Food Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach $30.01 Bn by 2022

According to the report, U.S. pet food market was valued at over USD 24.60 billion in 2016, is expected to reach above USD 30.01 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 3.36% between 2017 and 2022. Sarasota, FL, July 07, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Pet Food Market for Cats, Dogs, and Other Animals: U.S Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" .

