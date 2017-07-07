U.S Pet Food Market Size & Share Esti...

U.S Pet Food Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach $30.01 Bn by 2022

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

According to the report, U.S. pet food market was valued at over USD 24.60 billion in 2016, is expected to reach above USD 30.01 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 3.36% between 2017 and 2022. Sarasota, FL, July 07, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Pet Food Market for Cats, Dogs, and Other Animals: U.S Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Burners Jul 3 Butch 6
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High Jul 1 REMAX Racism 7
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Jul 1 trail of tears 6
News Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew... Jul 1 op greylord 2
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Jul 1 op greylord 31
work from home Jun 30 Mchas999 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Jun 29 Rabbittman 27
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,315,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC