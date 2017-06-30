Sarasota Co. faces $300M in hospital ...

Sarasota Co. faces $300M in hospital bills

Sarasota County could be on the hook for $300 million in medical bills for care that private hospitals gave to poor patients after a state Supreme Court ruling Thursday. The court ruled that an obscure law requires Sarasota County to reimburse any hospital within its borders, public or private, for indigent care.

Sarasota, FL

