Sarasota Co. faces $300M in hospital bills
Sarasota County could be on the hook for $300 million in medical bills for care that private hospitals gave to poor patients after a state Supreme Court ruling Thursday. The court ruled that an obscure law requires Sarasota County to reimburse any hospital within its borders, public or private, for indigent care.
