Safe containing cocaine, $900 in cash found in Sarasota man's car

SARASOTA CO., FL - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a 69-year-old Sarasota man for drug trafficking after deputies recovered nearly 35 grams of the cocaine inside his vehicle. Deputies first made contact with Joseph Balcom around 7 p.m. Monday for a seat belt violation in the 1900 block of Stickney Point Road in Sarasota.

