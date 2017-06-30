'Row for the Cure' comes to Nathan Benderson Park in October
SARASOTA, FL - "Row for the Cure" is set for the last day of competition at the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park. On Oct. 1, "Row for the Cure" will benefit the Susan G. Komen organization, which is the largest breast cancer organization in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|Jul 3
|Butch
|6
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|Jul 1
|REMAX Racism
|7
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jul 1
|trail of tears
|6
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|2
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|31
|work from home
|Jun 30
|Mchas999
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|Rabbittman
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC