New Diner Opens at Westfield Siesta Key Mall

Metro Diner, a burgeoning chain born in Jacksonville in 1992, recently opened its first Sarasota location in a revamped space inside the Westfield Siesta Key mall . A diner it is, with a row of stools installed right in front of the open kitchen, a boisterous-and-bustling vibe and paper placemats emblazoned with ads for local businesses and nonprofits.

