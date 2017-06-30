Meadow Lark Drive home sells for $1.85 million
A Bird Key home topped all transactions in this week's real estate. Manuel and Erika Joaquim, of Sarasota, sold their home at 456 Meadow Lark Drive to Kathryn Damude, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.85 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|Mon
|Butch
|6
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|Jul 1
|REMAX Racism
|7
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jul 1
|trail of tears
|6
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|2
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|31
|work from home
|Jun 30
|Mchas999
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|Rabbittman
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC