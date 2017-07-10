Lovegrove paintings acquired by Marie...

Lovegrove paintings acquired by Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy

Friday Jul 7 Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Lovegrove Gallery & Gardens has announced the acquisition of four paintings by The Marietta Museum of Art & Whimsy. Located in Sarasota, the museum has a growing reputation for collecting and exhibiting culturally-significant, contemporary artwork that celebrates upbeat themes and whimsical notions.

