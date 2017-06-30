Longboat to host next Barrier Islands...

Longboat to host next Barrier Islands Traffic Study meeting

The next steering committee meeting for the Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study will be held at Longboat Key Town Hall on Wednesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. The study, which is a $675,000 project of the Florida Department of Transportation, is an examination of how to improve the flow of traffic to, from and on Longboat, Anna Maria Island and Lido Key. In June, FDOT completed the first phase: a review of available studies and transportation plans regarding the barrier islands to compile a summary of recommendations.

