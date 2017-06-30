Longboat to host next Barrier Islands Traffic Study meeting
The next steering committee meeting for the Sarasota/Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study will be held at Longboat Key Town Hall on Wednesday, July 19, at 2 p.m. The study, which is a $675,000 project of the Florida Department of Transportation, is an examination of how to improve the flow of traffic to, from and on Longboat, Anna Maria Island and Lido Key. In June, FDOT completed the first phase: a review of available studies and transportation plans regarding the barrier islands to compile a summary of recommendations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|Jul 3
|Butch
|6
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|Jul 1
|REMAX Racism
|7
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jul 1
|trail of tears
|6
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|2
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jul 1
|op greylord
|31
|work from home
|Jun 30
|Mchas999
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|Rabbittman
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC